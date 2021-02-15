One dead, two hospitalised following fatal rollover
A FATAL single-car rollover on the Gold Coast has left two people hospitalised and another deceased.
A car that crashed into a tree at Pacific Pines resulted in a single-car rollover leaving one person dead and another two people fighting for their lives before being rushed to hospital.
#Update - two patients, one in a serious but stable condition and the other in a stable condition, have been transported to Gold Coast University Hospital following earlier crash at #PacificPines— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) February 14, 2021
Paramedics, including Critical Care, arrived to treat the three patients after the incident on Pitcairn Way and Salvado Dr just before 5pm today.
A police spokesperson said the age and gender of the deceased person and the two others involved won't be disclosed until family have been informed.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the other two people were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with one in a serious but stable condition and the other in a stable condition.
Originally published as One dead, two hospitalised following fatal Coast rollover