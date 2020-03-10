Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
News

One dead, another injured in highway tragedy

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Mar 2020 5:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NIGHTMARE crash on the Gold Coast Highway has claimed the life of one person and has left another elderly lady in hospital.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Clifford Street and the Gold Coast Highway, near voco hotel at Surfers Paradise at around 7.35pm on Monday night.

Tragically, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 71-year-old lady has been transported to hospital.

A third person who was involved in the incident was not injured.

Police are investigating the crash.

The incident follows another road tragedy near Gympie last week.

The two-vehicle crash on Anderleigh Rd at Gunalda on Friday killed two people and left another three people in hospital.

More Stories

Show More
crash gold coast highway surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe Rodeo organisers respond to arena horse death

        premium_icon Stanthorpe Rodeo organisers respond to arena horse death

        News National Rodeo Association will improve its welfare code after conversations with animal liberation activists.

        Council flooded with chlorine smelling water complaints

        premium_icon Council flooded with chlorine smelling water complaints

        News Council have addressed complaints after residents around the region were sharing...

        Apple & Grape ticks off two year bucket list

        premium_icon Apple & Grape ticks off two year bucket list

        News A group of colleagues can finally tick the Apple & Grape Harvest festival off...

        Wineries lap up boost from festival fiesta

        premium_icon Wineries lap up boost from festival fiesta

        News Industry receives a long overdue ‘shot in the arm’ thanks to Apple and Grape...