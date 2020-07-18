Menu
BACK ON TRACK: Students gear up for first competitive carnival since term 1.
Sport

ON TRACK: Students prepare for first carnival

Emily Clooney
18th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
SCHOOL SPORT: A date has been locked away for Stanthorpe students to return to the track for the annual athletics carnivals.

Stanthorpe State High School is expected to hold its senior carnival in the last week of Term 3.

It is believed St Joseph’s will hold their Prep to Year 12 carnival earlier in the term.

Stanthorpe State High School acting head of HPE Karen Petrie said loose plans were being made for the September carnival.

“At this stage, we are planning to run the carnival as scheduled,” she said.

“But it depends on what happens in the coming weeks with restrictions.

“We have everything crossed.”

The athletics carnival will be the first time students will come together in a competitive sporting arena, after representative seasons were cancelled due to coronavirus.

Petrie believes the cancellation of local sporting seasons will motivate athletic and non-athletic children to get in and participate.

“It gives the students something to look forward to and to run around again,” she said.

“Because they haven’t done any organised sport it might spur some of the kids on; they might get extra competitive this year.”

A decision is yet to be made whether this year’s Border District athletics carnival – including schools from Stanthorpe, Warwick, Allora and Clifton – will go ahead.

