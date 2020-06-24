Menu
ON THE WAY: Construction of Stanthorpe’s Emu Swamp Dam is set to go ahead early next year. Picture Kym Smith
ON TRACK: Dam construction to start early 2021

Saavanah Bourke
24th Jun 2020 11:09 AM
AFTER more than a decade of planning, the Granite Belt Irrigation Project is closer to becoming a reality.

The project team is in the final stages of preconstruction, with construction on track for early next year and the possibility to deliver water from 2023.

Expected to create 250 jobs during construction and 700 new full-time agriculture and supporting jobs, it is hoped the project will provide a boost for the region and community wellbeing.

The 117km of pipeline and 12,000-megalitre dam will provide water to 51 agribusiness customers.

Granite Belt Water chairman Dan Hunt said the project’s construction was looking promising for a 2021 start.

“The work being done now in this preconstruction phase will allow us to make a formal decision to proceed with the project in early 2021,” Mr Hunt said.

“The local support for this project in a region that virtually ran out of water in early 2020 is clear from the committed funding of $23.4 million from local irrigators – the highest proportion of private investment in water infrastructure in Queensland’s history.

“Our team is working diligently to make the project happen for the Granite Belt community so it can transform the Granite Belt with sustained economic growth and a boost to community resilience,” he said.

The focus during the preconstruction phase is on confirming contracts with irrigators, commencing negotiations with landholders and obtaining approvals to enable construction.

The project awarded engineering and land acquisition tenders in May and will release tenders to construct the dam and provide the pipeline infrastructure in the coming months.

A new website has been launched at www.granitebeltirrigationproject.com.au and a shopfront on Maryland St to increase communication with the community.

