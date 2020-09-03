ON TOP: Redbacks relish top spot in competition

IN THE LEAD: Stanthorpe United Redbacks have taken the lead in the Toowoomba Football League’s premier division.

FOOTBALL: The Stanthorpe United Redbacks have stamped their authority on the Toowoomba Football League’s premier division, clinching top spot in a tightly contested competition.

The move to the top of the ladder comes after back-to-back victories over USQ and Highfields.

Redbacks’ head coach Brad Rub said the move to the top of the ladder was confirmation of the side’s position in the competition.

“Ten weeks ago, we nearly thought we’d have to throw it in because we wouldn’t get the numbers and we didn’t know what sort of side we would have,” he said.

“We were just hoping we wouldn’t get a tough up every week.

“To have that turn around in 10 weeks, to where we are now, is just a credit to the guys’ dedication and their desire to prove a point.”

The side, which struggled to “find the back of the net” early in the season, scored 18 goals in the past four games.

The Redbacks dominated competition heavy weights USQ in their catch-up, catch up game on Tuesday night.

The turnaround in form across the field has surprised Rub.

“Across the park, everyone is improving outstandingly,” he said.

“When you’ve got a good bunch of guys who know the game and know what we’re trying to achieve the game plan is quite simple.”

With the side getting their first bye of the season this weekend, Rub has just one message for the players.

“The most important thing for the guys this weekend is going to spend some time with their families, that’s the message we’ve told them,” he said.

“It’s been a big commitment and sacrifice for some guys.

“We just want them to refresh and we’ll crack back into it on Tuesday for a game on Thursday.”

