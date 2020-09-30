Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Quinton Vollmerhausen
Quinton Vollmerhausen
News

ON CCTV: Dad steals mattress, clothes from Vinnies

Maddie Manwaring
30th Sep 2020 4:00 AM | Updated: 6:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SINGLE father caught on CCTV stealing from St Vinnies Gympie told a court he only helped his female co-offender because he was scared of her.

Quinton Marcus Vollmerhausen was filmed stealing a mattress and clothing from the store on December 23, 2019, and pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* 'Slut': 22yo attacks mum, threatens to slit her throat

* Gympie dad busted with cocaine, ecstasy in nightclub

* 'Some people will never be happy with development'

Security cameras caught Vollmerhausen, 32, pulling his car up outside, and waiting in it while the woman started loading it with stolen items.

Vollmerhausen said she then yelled at him to get out and help, and feeling "fearful" he put a mattress and clothing unto the car before getting back in the driver's seat.

Vollmerhausen's defence lawyer told the court his client had at one point considered driving off while the woman was stealing and leaving her there.

The woman continued piling things into the car before they drove off, and were then caught on CCTV footage at a nearby service station.

Police prosector Lisa Manns said Vollmerhausen did not "show fear" of the woman in the footage.

Before committing the offence, Vollmerhausen said the woman made him drive to a house, and wait outside while she went in with the keys, ensuring he could not leave.

When she came out, she was carrying a sword which she put in the car, before telling him to drive to the Gympie St Vinnies.

Vollmerhausen, who lives in Kingaroy, said he been in Gympie to deliver Christmas presents, and said the woman had asked for a lift home, but made him make the several stops along the way.

The court heard Vollmerhausen had been working on drilling rigs for almost 15 years, was a single father to young children, and had three children to a previous relationship who lived in NSW.

Vollmerhausen's co-offender, who had been on parole at the time and had a lengthy criminal history was sentenced previously, and served time in prison for offences including this one.

The court heard Vollmerhausen had minimal criminal history, and was fined $700 and with conviction was recorded.

More Stories

gympie crime gympie magistrates court stealing st vinnies
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        Premium Content Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        News Drivers who refuse to have their faulty Takata airbags replaced are having their car registration cancelled while others are warned they face the same consequence if...

        QLD urged to back NZ border bubble

        Premium Content QLD urged to back NZ border bubble

        News The big post-pandemic opportunity Qld could miss

        Shed, caravan on fire at Dalveen property

        Premium Content Shed, caravan on fire at Dalveen property

        News Several emergency crews were required at the scene of the Granite Belt blaze.

        TOURISM BOOM: Stanthorpe’s new crown

        Premium Content TOURISM BOOM: Stanthorpe’s new crown

        News Travel restrictions have driven holiday-makers to the region, gifting the town a...