Olympic venues, athletes villages revealed in masterplan

The Brisbane River and the Gold Coast beach strip will play a massive part in the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games according to the masterplan that helped convince the International Olympic Committee to talk exclusively to Brisbane.

According to the bid masterplan, there will be two athletes villages - one in Brisbane and one on the Gold Coast.

The venue masterplan for Brisbane's 2032 Olympic Games bid.

The Gold Coast would use existing 2000 hotel beds but Brisbane would build a 14,000 athlete village as part of the massive redevelopment of Albion and the riverside.

Brisbane Live will be signed off sometime early this year, with the entertainment precinct featuring heavily in the program.

A number of venues and an athletes village will be located on the Gold Coast.

But there are slimmed down options listed too, like using the Gabba for ceremonies and Carrara on the Gold Coast for athletics.

The Games will also use the region's best assets to showcase Queensland to the world with high profile sports like three by three basketball being played on the South Bank piazza and athletics and cycling at Alexandra Headland on the Sunshine Coast and beach volleyball ball on the sand on the Gold Coast.

The Sunshine Coast will host events if the 2032 Olympic Games are held in southeast Queensland.

The plan says given Brisbane the Games would open up tourism to the fast-growing middle classes of Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, and get Queensland kids moving.

But it also shows up some potential gaps in Queensland's sporting faculties, with Sydney listed as alternative venues for rowing and whitewater events.

