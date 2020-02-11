Old ambulance station serves new purpose

THE race for the best coffee in town is on with MyFamily Medical adding to the list of competitors.

Owners of the medical clinic Michael and Alison Tremellen don’t only cater to sick patients, but coffee lovers now also.

Mrs Tremellen said the recently opened espresso bar is part of the buildings second stage of renovation.

“We renovated our main building in 2016 and always knew this space was going to be used once we outgrew the building next door,” Mrs Tremellen said.

“It’s something that Stanthorpe doesn’t have.

“It’s only a small space so we just wanted to do something for take away coffees and give some more coffee options in Stanthorpe.”

Stanthorpe’s old ambulance station now has a new purpose, to help sick patients and serve the best coffee in town.

“Up the top under the render is the old acronym for the ambulance station that was here before us.

“We are going to leave it unexposed so people can see the bit of a nod to history of the building.”

She said the new building added onto the medical centre will be predominately used for allied health.

“Physio, psychologist, orthopaedic surgeon.”

But it’s not your average medical centre, with the goal to appeal to more than just the patients.

“We like this room because it faces onto the park.

“The idea behind it is so mums in the park can come and get a coffee while they watch their kids play and patients have access to it on this side of the building too.”

Mrs Tremellen said don’t quote her on it, but she believes the buildings date back to the 1900s, adding a quaint retro vibe to the newly renovated area.

“It’s hard to get the exact dates but we have some old pictures.”

As for where to from here Mrs Tremellen said there is a third building behind the other two if they need to extend again in the future.

“When we initially applied for the development application for the site we put it in with the thought that business would grow, and we would need more space.”

When asked where the name ‘Bean Better’ came from, Mrs Tremellen said she left that one up to her husband.

“Michael came up with it.

“It was his idea, it’s a bit of a play on words with the medical clinic and can be taken either way.”

The front of the building is still under construction but ‘Bean Better’ is now in full operation open from 6:15am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 7:30am to 12pm on Saturday.