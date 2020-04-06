OFF LIMITS: Camping plans dashed for Easter

EASTER camping is off the agenda with national parks around Stanthorpe and surrounds closed to the public.

The Queensland Government has announced the closure of a number of locations such as picnic areas, toilet facilities, lookouts, walking tracks, swimming areas and four-wheel drive recreation areas in national parks across Queensland.

This follows the closure of National Park campgrounds, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is not a decision we have made lightly,” Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said.

“We need to ensure the safety of Queenslanders during this time and this decision aligns with the expert medical advice from the state’s Chief Health Officer,” Ms Enoch said.

The closures impact camping and cabin stays at Girraween National Park, Sundown National Park, Bald Rock National Park and Boonoo Boonoo National Park.

“We have carefully considered the number of people currently accessing National Parks and recreation areas and have taken the decision to close these specific areas which are still attracting a high number of people,” the Minister said.

Increased signage will be in place to inform the public of closures, but locals should check Park Alerts online for the most up-to-date information about closures.

There will be some exemptions for entry into these areas for essential services or work by authorised personnel.