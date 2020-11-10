OCTOBER CRIME MAP: Trends you need to know

CRIME PRIME TIME: The Granite Belt hot spots for criminal activity have been revealed.

MORE than 40 offences were committed across the Granite Belt during October, taking the region's six-monthly total to 268 offences.

According to Queensland Police Data, 41 offences occurred between October 7 and November 6 this year.

The offences are largely traffic and drug related, however also range from assault to other good order offences.

Here are some of the in-depth statistics you need to know about the region's crime:

GRANITE BELT'S TOP OCTOBER OFFENCES:

- Traffic and related offences: 9

- Drug offences: 9

- Good order offences: 4

- Assault: 3

- Weapons act offences: 3

- Other offence against the person: 3

STANTHORPE'S TOP CRIME AREAS:

- Railway St (near Finch Ln): 4 offences

- Lock and High St: 3 offences

- High St: 2 offences

- Railway St (near Britannia St): 2 offences

AROUND THE REGION:

- New England Highway, Dalveen: 3 offences

- Granite Belt Dr, Thulimbah: 2 offences

- Emu Swamp Rd, Somme: 2 offences

- New England Highway, Wallangarra: 2 offences

GRANITE BELT'S TOP CRIME TIME:

- Saturday, 2pm - 10pm: 5 offences

- Monday, 6am - 2pm: 4 offences

- Wednesday, 6am - 2pm: 4 offences

- Saturday, 6am - 2pm: 4 offences

It's been a big month for high profile cases, from car fires to ransacked businesses.

Here are the top four incidents to have happened in the past month.

STOLEN CAR LIT ON FIRE IN BALLANDEAN

On October 19, a stolen Toyota Hilux was set on fire at a Eukey property.

The car, which had been taken from Brisbane on October 1, had been located in Stanthorpe a week before it was set on fire.

POLICE CRACKDOWN ON DRINK/ DRUG DRIVERS

A targeted operation against drink and drug drivers worked for Stanthorpe police, who saw a dramatic decline in the number of offenders.

Just two drivers were caught between October 9 and 16 with drugs in their system.

During the operation, 59 infringement notices were issued for a range of traffic offences.

BUSINESS RANSACKED BY BRAZEN THIEVES

Stanthorpe Auto Sales was broken into on October 1, with the business ransacked and only small trinkets stolen.

The Aerodrome Rd, Applethorpe business owners were left shaken after the brazen attack, saying they'd never been attacked before.

STOLEN CAR JOY RIDE ENDS ON BORDER

Two men and a juvenile's joy ride from the Sunshine Coast was cut short by border police on October 5.

Police stopped the stolen Mitsubishi Outlander at the Amosfield Rd checkpoint at 4am.