Welcome to Oakey sign on the road into Oakey from Toowoomba. Kevin Farmer
Oakey landholders set to appeal PFAS class action decision

Tobi Loftus
19th Jun 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM
TWO landholders that were a part of the PFAS class action case settled last week will appeal the settlement after a breakdown of trust between them and the solicitors representing the class action. 

In his judgment published this week, Justice Michael Lee approved the $212.5m class actions over contamination surrounding Royal Australian Air Force bases at Oakey, Williamtown and Katherine.

Justice Michael Lee made note of Dianne Priddle and David Jefferis' decision in his judgment.

"They make complaint as to the amount proposed to be paid to both the solicitors and the funder under the settlement, and stress that they feel a sense of burning injustice that will not be assuaged by the proposed settlement," Justice Lee said.

"Additionally, they make complaints concerning communications with their solicitors."

"I accept that Ms Priddle and Mr Jefferis feel the sense of injustice that they have communicated to the court, both in writing and orally." 

Justice Lee said it was clear there had "been at least some breakdown of trust and confidence between Ms Priddle and Mr Jefferis and the solicitors and the funder". 

"In these circumstances … the concerns of Ms Priddle and Mr Jefferis could at least, in some way, be addressed by ensuring that they are treated differently in the settlement, in that they can proceed immediately to an independent review of the claims that they make, pursuant to the mechanism contained in the settlement distribution scheme.," he said.

"This course was embraced by the applicants."

The Chronicle also understands other landholders are expected to call for a review into the claims, as are residents in Katherine and Williamtown.

