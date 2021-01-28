Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Australia has decided to extend its suspension of the New Zealand travel bubble after two new people were identified with a worrying strain of COVID.
Australia has decided to extend its suspension of the New Zealand travel bubble after two new people were identified with a worrying strain of COVID.
Travel

NZ bubble suspended for another 72 hours

28th Jan 2021 1:08 PM

Australia has decided to extend its suspension of the New Zealand travel bubble after two new people were identified with a worrying strain of COVID.

The suspension of the green travel zone will continue for a further 72 hours until 2pm on Sunday, January 31.

Anyone arriving into Australia from New Zealand since Monday afternoon has been required to go into hotel quarantine on arrival.

Two new community cases were confirmed in New Zealand on Thursday, a day after a pair linked to the original infection also tested positive.

All four carried the South African variant.

Acting chief medical officer Professor Michael Kidd said a dozen people who were in quarantine at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland - which is at the centre of the outbreak - had arrived in Sydney prior to the travel zone suspension.

He said health authorities were following up with the passengers, who would be required to get tested.

Originally published as NZ bubble suspended for another 72 hours

coronavirus nz travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Climate cost: State’s disaster bill to hit $60b a year

        Premium Content Climate cost: State’s disaster bill to hit $60b a year

        News As a cyclone brews in the Gulf, a report finds unchecked climate change will cost Queensland $60 billion a year in disaster recovery.

        Outpouring after granddad’s sweet quest to learn Spanish

        Premium Content Outpouring after granddad’s sweet quest to learn Spanish

        News When a soon-to-be Stanthorpe grandfather asked the community to help him speak to...

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Newest citizens on fateful love affair with Australia

        Premium Content Newest citizens on fateful love affair with Australia

        News ‘Everything started here’: Why two engaged Stanthorpians credit the Granite Belt...