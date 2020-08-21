Menu
NURSE PUNCHED: A woman, 37, has been charged with allegedly punching a nurse at the Lismore Base Hospital.
Nurse punched by patient in shocking attack at hospital

Alison Paterson
21st Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:59 AM
WHEN a 37-year-old woman was brought into the emergency department late on Saturday night, the attending nurse was there to help.

Instead, the 33-year-old nurse ended up needing medical assistance herself after the patient allegedly punched her so hard in the face her eye could not open.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Anthony Smith said the incident occurred around 11pm on August 15, after a woman was brought into the Lismore Base Hospital emergency department via ambulance.

"As the woman was being treated she punched a nurse in the face," he said.

"Police attended the hospital because the alleged offender needed medical attention.

"After the 37-year-old woman was treated, she was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and issued with a court attendance notice."

Act Insp Smith confirmed the nurse received a black eye from the incident.

He said it was outrageous that anyone on the frontline of assisting people should be attacked.

"Assaults against any emergency services personnel be they nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers, firefighters, ambulance staff and police is not tolerated," he said.

This is not the first time healthcare workers have been abused and assaulted doing their jobs.

A number of serious incidents have occurred at the hospital which caused staff to hold a protect in September 2019.

The Northern New South Wales Local Health District has been contacted for comment.

editors picks emergency departments lismore base hospital northern rivers crime northern rivers health nurse assaulted richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

