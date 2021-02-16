Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The nurse was treated for minor injuries. Picture: Tim Pascoe
The nurse was treated for minor injuries. Picture: Tim Pascoe
News

Nurse hit in drive-by ‘gangland’ shooting

by Erin Lyons
16th Feb 2021 6:35 AM

A nurse has been caught in the crossfire of a suspected gangland shooting in Sydney's west.

Two men dressed in all black fired multiple shots at a townhouse on Auburn Road, at Auburn about 8pm Monday.

None of the residents were injured but a nurse at the nearby Auburn Hospital was hit in the leg after a stray bullet flew through the hospital's rear window, shattering glass.

She was treated for a minor injury to her leg.

"It's a very serious incident and this type of behaviour won't be tolerated," Superintendent Adam Johnson told reporters on Monday.

"We will conduct a thorough investigation in relation to identifying the people responsible and put them before the court."

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Nurse hit in drive-by 'gangland' shooting

More Stories

Show More
editors picks gangland war nurse shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s ‘innocent’ heirloom lands him in court

        Premium Content Man’s ‘innocent’ heirloom lands him in court

        News The Stanthorpe man faced multiple firearms charges after he was busted with the inherited item.

        Two Qld cases as race on to track 1500 after Vic outbreak

        Premium Content Two Qld cases as race on to track 1500 after Vic outbreak

        News As Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19, both in returned overseas...

        HIGH STAKES: Tensions flare in SDRC meeting

        Premium Content HIGH STAKES: Tensions flare in SDRC meeting

        News Several potential conflicts of interest and a controversial street renaming saw...

        ‘Remarkable’ Millie, youngest QCWA member farewelled

        Premium Content ‘Remarkable’ Millie, youngest QCWA member farewelled

        News Stanthorpe legend to be remembered for more than 88 years of service and a ‘wicked...