People in the NT are the most data-hungry in the country when it comes to internet usage, according to a surprising new report.
Technology

NT’s data-hungry residents top national download rankings

by Natasha Emeck
26th Dec 2020 12:24 PM
TERRITORIANS are the most data-hungry in the country when it comes to internet usage, according to a surprising new report.

Telstra has released a summary of data usage over the past 12 months, revealing the NT had the highest monthly data use per home this year with the average household downloading 327.98 gigabytes.

Queensland came in second at 316.19 gigabytes followed by Victoria with a 316.17-gigabyte average.

Telstra revealed gaming and streaming pushed up network traffic during 2020, especially during the COVID lockdown.

This year people being forced to work from home has also seen a 70 per cent increase of traffic in peak times on the Telstra network and 100 per cent for unlinked traffic.

Originally published as NT's data-hungry residents top national download rankings

data technology telcos

