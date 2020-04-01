Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cops are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in her home on Wednesday morning.
Cops are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in her home on Wednesday morning.
Crime

Police search for offender of violent sexual assault

by WILL ZWAR
1st Apr 2020 7:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NORTHERN Territory Police have issued a public warning after a violent assault in a Parap apartment in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police say a woman, aged 38, was left with a broken arm, lacerations and fractures to her face, and cuts and bruises to her body, after an unknown male unlawfully entered her first floor apartment through an unlocked balcony door.

Police said the attacker forced the victim into her bedroom where he allegedly sexually assaulted her before fleeing the apartment.

Detectives from the Sex Crimes Unit are actively seeking the whereabouts of the suspect and are urging him to hand himself into police.

"In light of this attack, police remind the public to be observant in locking doors and windows even when they are at home, " police said.

Police urged people to report suspicious or concerning behaviour to police on 131 444 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

Originally published as NT Police search for offender of violent Parap sexual assault

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CLOSED: Dam decision latest amid coronavirus

        premium_icon CLOSED: Dam decision latest amid coronavirus

        News The public are being warned to steer clear of dam facilities on the Southern Downs.

        ‘Church on the go’: Faithful forced to adapt

        premium_icon ‘Church on the go’: Faithful forced to adapt

        News With church gatherings no more, Stanthorpe parishioners are having to find new ways...

        Ancient media laws are letting us down

        Ancient media laws are letting us down

        Breaking Why we need urgent government reform to save local media voices

        Alternate options investigated with season in limbo

        premium_icon Alternate options investigated with season in limbo

        News What does the future hold for Football Stanthorpe in 2020? President opens up on...