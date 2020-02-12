Menu
Northern Territory detectives have arrested a 61-year-old man in Queensland who failed to show up to court to face child sex offences in 1998.
Crime

Man nabbed 22 years after court no-show

by Greg Roberts
12th Feb 2020 4:54 PM

A 61-year-old man has been extradited to Darwin from Queensland more than 20 years after allegedly failing to attend court on child sex abuse charges.

Northern Territory detectives travelled to Queensland to arrest the man, who fled after failing to appear in 1998.

The investigation was part of Operation Verto, in which NT Police is revisiting historical sexual assault court cases where arrest warrants had been issued for the nominated offender.

He is due to appear in Darwin Local Court on Thursday on charges of sexual intercourse without consent and indecent dealing with a child under 16.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

