Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The NSW senator said he would step back from politics for further testing and treatment after being diagnosed with cancer last week.
The NSW senator said he would step back from politics for further testing and treatment after being diagnosed with cancer last week.
Health

NSW senator diagnosed with aggressive cancer

by JAMES MORROW
5th Apr 2021 4:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NSW Senator Jim Molan has announced that he is stepping back from politics after being diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of cancer.

The senator and former major general in the Australian Army made the announcement on Monday via a statement which said, "last week I was diagnosed with an aggressive form of a cancer."

NSW Senator Jim Molan will step back from politics after being diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Jonathan Ng
NSW Senator Jim Molan will step back from politics after being diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Jonathan Ng

"I will be taking leave from the Senate for further testing to confirm the prognosis, and to commence treatment."

While Mr Molan did not identify the sort of cancer behind the diagnosis, he said that "I have many reasons to be positive."

"I have never been afraid to fight the battles that need fighting, and this is no exception."

"I thank you for your support, and we ask for your privacy at this time."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as NSW senator diagnosed with 'aggressive' cancer

cancer jim molan politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to livestream 70 plus Australian hockey matches

        Premium Content How to livestream 70 plus Australian hockey matches

        Hockey News Corp and Hockey Australia have joined forces to livestream 70 plus matches across the U18 and U15 hockey championships in April. SIGN UP TO WATCH

        FULL LIST: Speed cameras revealed ahead of holidays

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Speed cameras revealed ahead of holidays

        News Here's where you will find Queensland's speed cameras

        Easter 'good to go' as Premier lifts lockdown

        Easter 'good to go' as Premier lifts lockdown

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk lifts lockdown

        NEW BREW: Distillery, restaurant, more to hit Stanthorpe CBD

        Premium Content NEW BREW: Distillery, restaurant, more to hit Stanthorpe CBD

        Business The project was met by strong opposition from one neighbouring business.