NSW records 11 new virus cases

by Erin Lyons
6th Oct 2020 10:51 AM

 

NSW has recorded 11 new cases of coronavirus but has reached an important milestone.

For the 11th consecutive day there has been no community transmission of coronavirus across the state, Dr Christine Selvey confirmed.

All 11 cases announced on Tuesday are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

But once again health authorities are concerned about the drop in testing numbers with just 5385 tests in the last 24 hours.

Dr Selvey also urged residents living in Hawkesbury area or in Sydney's southwest to come forward for testing - if they have symptoms - after the state's sewage surveillance program detected fragments of the virus at the North Richmond and West Camden treatment plants.

Eleven new cases in NSW - all in hotel quarantine. Picture:NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
The most recent cases in the West Camden catchment were reported in September, but no one living in the North Richmond catchment has recently tested positive for COVID-19, she said.

"Virus fragments in sewage can mean that there are active cases in the catchment area, but people can continue to 'shed' virus genetic material for some weeks after recovery," Dr Selvey explained.

More to come

Originally published as NSW records 11 new virus cases

coronavirus editors picks nsw

