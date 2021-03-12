NSW Police drop a bombshell in Christian Porter rape scandal

Exclusive: NSW Police were never provided with the 31-page dossier outlining historic rape allegations against Attorney-General Christian Porter, Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has revealed in a bombshell document provided to a NSW Government Budget Estimates Inquiry.

In a statement tabled late this afternoon Mr Fuller said the Australian Federal Police had only ever sent a summary email "however no attachments were ever provided".

The NSW police were also never given the letter signed by the friends of the alleged victim, neither were they provided with any material that contained a denial of the allegations by Mr Porter.

The NSW police had established a task force to investigate the claims after the complainant, Kate, came forward to make a complaint on February 26, 2020.

NSW Police spoke to the alleged victim five times on the phone and corresponded six times via email and a face-to-face meeting in Adelaide was scheduled for March 16.

The COVID-19 lockdown prevented the meeting from going ahead and on June 23 2020 the complainant told police she no longer wished to proceed with the investigation.

She took her own life shortly afterwards.

NSW police closed the case.

Mr Porter, who is on leave, has strenuously denied the allegations and the federal government is under pressure to hold an inquiry into the allegations.

The Prime Minister and the Attorney-General have both said they too never read the allegations contained in the extensive document either.

Answering a series of questions that were placed on notice during a NSW parliament estimates hearing today, Mr Fuller said the victim had provided police with a two-page account of her claims in March 2020.

A friend of the victim had provided police with an 88-page document authored by the victim after her death on July 2 2020, Mr Fuller said.

Police spoke to the victim's sister in September last year and a friend of the victim also contacted police in June 2020, he said.

Asked whether police had had any contact with any federal minister, including the Attorney-General, about the allegations Mr Fuller said police received a letter via email on February 28.

He redacted the name of the minister and said he had not seen the letter himself or been in contact with the person.

Four investigators had been assigned to the case but they had never sought to talk to witnesses that had been at the events at the same time as Mr Porter and the victim, he said.

Originally published as NSW Police drop a bombshell in Christian Porter rape scandal