Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dog shelters full
Dog shelters full
News

NSW dog shelters hounded by post-COVID surrenders

by Georgia Clark
15th Mar 2021 10:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Pet shelters across NSW are at crisis point with no room to take in more animals as dogs and cats continue to be dumped following a pandemic adoption boom.

The number of dogs being abandoned post-lockdown has surged to "gut-wrenching" levels, animal charities said, as owners found they no longer had the time or money to look after the animals long term.

RSPCA shelters are at 95 per cent capacity for dogs and 125 per cent capacity for cats.

Rescuee Hub founder Elaine Burn (left) with Staffy cross Willard who is up for adoption, and volunteer Liz Wiki with Staffy cross Elina. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Rescuee Hub founder Elaine Burn (left) with Staffy cross Willard who is up for adoption, and volunteer Liz Wiki with Staffy cross Elina. Picture: Jonathan Ng

"Every day we receive animals through our Inspectorate, surrenders and animal ambulances," a spokeswoman said.

Western Sydney dog shelter Rescue Hub last week announced it was closing its doors to new animals following an influx of surrendered pets.

Co-founder Elaine Burn had to make the heart-breaking decision because of the financial pressures of veterinary care and the other expenses of keeping a pound.

"With a very heavy heart we have had to make one of the hardest decisions ever - we have to close our doors to helping any more doggies until we can get ahead of things financially as our funds are getting dangerously low," she said. "Seeing the kill lists, and seeing so many dogs that are Rescue Only in the pounds, and constantly being contacted privately by people surrendering their dogs to us, is heartbreaking and gut-wrenching, and we are devastated we can't continue to help."

\Volunteer Stacie Endean with Willard. Picture: Jonathan Ng
\Volunteer Stacie Endean with Willard. Picture: Jonathan Ng

An urgent fundraiser has been launched by the charity to help them cover the costs of ongoing care for their seven kennels.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, there was a 30 per cent increase in pet adoptions at RSPCA shelters. But since December, 64 pets have been surrendered.

Sydney vet Kersti Seksel said there was an increase in surrenders worldwide.

"A few months ago we couldn't get animals from shelters because everyone wanted one. Now the reality of pet ownership has settled in for some people," she said.

"We've got to be cognisant animals are living creatures with feelings and emotions. They bond to you and you bond to them."

Originally published as NSW dog shelters hounded by post-COVID surrenders

editors picks pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Damning figures reveal state’s sluggish vaccine rollout

        Premium Content Damning figures reveal state’s sluggish vaccine rollout

        News The State Government has administered only one quarter of its available vaccines stocked across Queensland.

        50MM+ RAIN: Stanthorpe set for two-day drenching

        Premium Content 50MM+ RAIN: Stanthorpe set for two-day drenching

        News Granite Belt residents can expect a soaking start to the week, with more than 40mm...

        RATES CHANGES: When reforms will hit your back pocket

        Premium Content RATES CHANGES: When reforms will hit your back pocket

        News Southern Downs Mayor: ‘It’s not a question of whether there will be an adjustment...

        Unis where you’re most likely to get a job

        Unis where you’re most likely to get a job

        News A report has listed the Australian universities where graduates find it easy to get...