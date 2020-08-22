Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW has continued its low streak of coronavirus numbers, as the state battles the deadly virus.
NSW has continued its low streak of coronavirus numbers, as the state battles the deadly virus.
Health

NSW coronavirus numbers remain low with nine more cases

by Alex Turner-Cohen
22nd Aug 2020 11:44 AM

NSW recorded nine new coronavirus cases overnight.

That brings the state's total to 3,792 cases altogether.

It follows a low streak in the state, where for the past few days the daily numbers were under 10.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaking to press.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaking to press.

Yesterday, the state recorded just one new case.

It comes as NSW's neighbour Victoria recorded its second day of under 200 coronavirus cases.

"Four are close contacts of previously reported cases whose source is under investigation," Dr Jeremy McAnulty told media.

"Two are cases whose source is under investigation.

"One case is a household contact of a previously reported confirmed case linked to the Tengara School for Girls Cherrybrook cluster.

"Two cases are household contacts of previously reported cases linked to the Bankstown area funeral gathering cluster."

Dr McAnulty also used the opportunity to remind NSW citizens to get tested if they attended the Westfield in Mt Druitt on Wednesday August 12, between 12pm and 12.30pm, or Friday August 14 between 11am and 12pm.

Originally published as NSW coronavirus numbers remain low

cornavirus health

Just In

    Hero dog’s tearful farewell

    Hero dog’s tearful farewell
    • 22nd Aug 2020 12:37 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID CUP: Players lace up boots for inaugural season

        Premium Content COVID CUP: Players lace up boots for inaugural season

        Sport Stanthorpe footballers will have their chance to take to the field in the social competition.

        WATER UPDATE: Stanthorpe among top wasters

        Premium Content WATER UPDATE: Stanthorpe among top wasters

        News ‘We’ve had rain but we hadn’t had enough — far from it.’

        Father armed with knife leads police on chase

        Premium Content Father armed with knife leads police on chase

        Crime The Southern Downs man pleaded guilty to the serious assault of a police officer.

        Queenslanders turn on each other in COVID crisis

        Premium Content Queenslanders turn on each other in COVID crisis

        News Calls to Crime Stoppers spiked by a massive 66 per cent