Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rugby League

NRL’s Jamil Hopoate charged over breaching AVO, bail

by Georgia Clark
14th Jan 2021 5:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NRL star Jamil Hopoate will front court today after allegedly breaching a restraining order - and his bail conditions - just a fortnight after being charged over a drunken incident in December.

The off-contract Brisbane Broncos player handed himself in to Manly Police Station at about 9am this morning, where he was charged with allegedly contravening a domestic violence AVO and breaching bail.

 

 

The fresh charges come just a week before he was due to front court over an alleged domestic violence assault on the NSW Mid North Coast.

Police were on December 27 called to a pub on Bay Street, Port Macquarie about 8.30pm following reports of an alleged assault.

Hopoate was later charged with three counts of common assault, stalking or intimidation and mid-range drink driving over the alleged incident - charges understood to involve a woman known to him.

The 26-year-old is the son of renowned rugby league star John Hopoate. He previously served a year in jail in 2014 for allegedly assaulting a man at a Sydney pub.

He was refused bail and is due to front Manly Local Court today.

Originally published as NRL's Jamil Hopoate charged over breaching AVO, bail

More Stories

broncos nrl rugby league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JAZZED UP: Winery’s new initiative sets stage for 2021 comeback

        Premium Content JAZZED UP: Winery’s new initiative sets stage for 2021...

        News Decimated by drought and pandemic in 2020, one Granite Belt winery is determined to sing to a new tune this year.

        Romance anthology earns place on summer reading list

        Romance anthology earns place on summer reading list

        News Book extract: The stage is set for drama in One From The Heart, an anthology...

        ‘National concern’: Highly infectious cluster grows to six

        Premium Content ‘National concern’: Highly infectious cluster grows to six

        Health Two people mysteriously catch the highly-infectious UK strain

        Community outraged by vandalism of natural treasure

        Premium Content Community outraged by vandalism of natural treasure

        News Explicit graffiti, mass littering, and hooning have defiled the once-pristine...