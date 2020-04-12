NRL star served with AVO after ‘dad duties’ dispute

St George Illawarra Dragons centre Tim Lafai has been arrested after allegedly smashing up his home during a domestic dispute over not spending enough time with his children.

Neighbours called police after hearing loud noises coming from the 29-year-old's home south of Wollongong around lunch time on Good Friday.

Officers will allege they arrived shortly after 1pm and were met by Lafai's wife Jacqui who said she had not been physically assaulted but the pair had argued over Lafai wanting to train in his home gym with a friend rather than spend time with his children.

Dragons star Lafai celebrating a try. Picture: Chris Hyde

Lafai allegedly "started yelling and punching walls with his fist" prompting a neighbour to call police, a police source told The Sunday Telegraph.

Police allegedly spoke to Lafai who said the argument resulted in him going downstairs to "release some frustration".

There was no evidence of damage so the officers left, only to be called back a short time later by another family member who allegedly said Lafai was "smashing up his house and being aggressive".

There's no suggestion Lafai had been violent towards his family.

When police arrived they allegedly found Lafai laying down on the back veranda with his wife and others trying to keep him calm.

Lafai in action for Samoa against England in 2017. Picture: Mark Evans

Police alleged Lafai had red marks on his forehead and blood on his knuckles and extensive damage to the home, including numerous holes "that had been punched through the interior walls".

Police served Lafai with an apprehended violence order and no charges were laid.

The Samoan international who played five seasons with Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs before joining the Dragons, made headlines in 2016 when he was allegedly involved in a drunken brawl in Wollongong. He was issued infringement notices for "continuing intoxicated behaviour".

A the time reports said Lafai was heavily intoxicated and allegedly running around with his shirt off. He and the other Dragons player had left a nearby nightclub before the brawls.

Originally published as NRL star served with AVO after 'dad duties' dispute