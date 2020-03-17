NRL Round Two: Lomax’s time at fullback is over

It's KFC SuperCoach NRL Christmas with the first Team List Tuesday of the season.

It's KFC SuperCoach NRL Christmas with the first Team List Tuesday of the season.

ZAC Lomax's ambition to become the Dragons long-term fullback has taken a hit with Matt Dufty a shock selection in the No.1 jersey to play Penrith.

Dufty hasn't played since fracturing his cheekbone at the Perth Nines last month, but in his return match will line-up at the back for St George-Illawarra against Penrith on Friday night at Kogarah.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO. Every game of every round LIVE & Ad-Break Free during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The selection of Dufty at fullback is largely due to the injury of Mikaele Ravalawa, who is set for a stint on the sidelines after he suffered a quad injury against the Wests Tigers.

Devoid of quality depth in their outside backs, Lomax will cover the loss of Ravalawa by shifting to the outside backs for the important match against the Panthers.

BULLDOGS V COWBOYS

Thursday, March 19, 8:05pm, ANZ Stadium

Bulldogs: 1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 2. Nick Meaney, 3. Reimis Smith, 4. Will Hopoate, 5. Christian Crichton, 6. Brandon Wakeham, 7. Lachlan Lewis, 8. Aiden Tolman, 9. Jeremy Marshall-King, 10. Dylan Napa, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Joe Stimson, 13. Adam Elliott

Interchange: 14. Dean Britt, 15. Renouf To'omaga, 16. Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 17. Jake Averillo

Reserves: 19. Ofahiki Ogden, 20. Morgan Harper, 21. Sione Katoa, 22. Jack Cogger

SuperCoach analysis: Jake Averillo comes into the 17 for Kerrod Holland in an otherwise unchanged squad for the Bulldogs. The Dogs may have lost the game but they made a fight of it against the Eels in Round 1 so good to see coach Dean Pay show some loyalty.

Cowboys: 1. Valentine Holmes, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Justin O'Neill, 4. Esan Marsters, 5. Ben Hampton, 6. Scott Drinkwater, 7. Michael Morgan, 8. Josh McGuire, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Coen Hess, 13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14. Reece Robson, 15. John Asiata, 16. Mitchell Dunn, 17. Francis Molo

Reserves: 18. Corey Jensen, 19. Shane Wright, 20. Tom Opacic, 21. Jake Clifford

SuperCoach analysis: Josh McGuire is back from suspension and slots straight into the starting squad at prop pushing John Asiata to the bench. Val Holmes retains the starting fullback job despite some speculation Scott Drinkwater would be a better fit.

DRAGONS V PANTHERS

Friday, March 20, 6pm, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

Dragons: 1. Matt Dufty, 2. Jordan Pereira, 3. Brayden Williame, 4. Tim Lafai, 5. Zac Lomax, 6. Corey Norman, 7. Ben Hunt, 8. James Graham, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Tyrell Fuimaono, 13. Blake Lawrie

Interchange: 14. Trent Merrin, 15. Josh Kerr, 16. Billy Brittain, 17. Jacob Host

Reserves: 18. Jackson Ford, 19. Adam Clune, 20. Euan Aitken, 21. Tristan Sailor

SuperCoach analysis: Matt Dufty returns from injury and slots straight into the fullback role with Zac Lomax swinging out to the wing to cover the loss of Mikaele Ravalawa (quad injury). Tyrell Fuimaono wins a start at 12 in place of Tariq Sims (suspended) and Jacob Host grabs the last spot in the 17.

Panthers: 1. Caleb Aekins, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dean Whare, 4. Brent Naden, 5. Brian To'o, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Zane Tetevano, 11.Viliame Kikau, 12. Isaah Yeo, 13. James Fisher-Harris

Interchange: 14. Stephen Crichton, 15. Billy Burns, 16. Moses Leota, 17. Liam Martin

Reserves: 18. Matt Burton, 19. Jed Cartwright, 20. Kaide Ellis, 21. Mitch Kenny

SuperCoach analysis: Despite being limited to just 21 minutes in Round 1 Zane Tetevano (knee) has been named to start. Viliame Kikau and Isaah Yeo are the edge backrowers and James Fisher-Harris is lock. Stephen Crichton is unable to depose Caleb Aekins and will start from the bench where he is joined by Billy Burns.

BRONCOS V RABBITOHS

Friday, March 20, 8:05pm, Suncorp Stadium

Broncos: 1. Jamayne Isaako, 2. Corey Oates, 3. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Darius Boyd, 5. Jesse Arthars, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Brodie Croft (c), 8. Tom Flegler, 9. Jake Turpin, 10. Payne Haas, 11. David Fifita, 12. Jamil Hopoate, 13. Pat Carrigan (c)

Interchange: 14. Herbie Farnworth, 15. Andrew McCullough, 16. Rhys Kennedy, 17. Ethan Bullemor

Reserves: 18. Xavier Coates, 19. Tesi Niu, 20. Tom Dearden, 21. Pride Petterson-Robati

SuperCoach analysis: Just one change to the starting 13 for the Broncos with Jamil Hopoate winning a start in place of Tevita Pangai Jr (suspended) with skipper Alex Glenn again not named in the extended squad due to injury. Expect big minutes for the starting middle forwards with a reserve hooker (Andrew McCullough) and utility back (Herbie Farnworth) on the bench.

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell, 2. Dane Gagai, 3. James Roberts, 4. Braidon Burns, 5. Campbell Graham, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. Tevita Tatola, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Thomas Burgess, 11. Jaydn Su'A, 12. Cameron Murray, 13. Liam Knight

Interchange: 14. Mark Nicholls, 15. Ethan Lowe, 16. Hame Sele, 17. Alex Johnston

Reserves: 18. Bryson Goodwin, 19. Bayley Sironen, 20. Troy Dragan, 21. Keaon Koloamatangi

SuperCoach analysis: It's an unchanged 17 for South Sydney with Tevita Tatola and Thomas Burgess to lead the charge in the middle against the quality Brisbane pack and Ethan Lowe once again named on the bench.

WARRIORS V RAIDERS

Saturday, March 21, 3pm, CBUS Super Stadium

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. Adam Pompey, 3. David Fusitu'a, 4. Adam Keighran, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Chanel Haris-Tavita, 7. Blake Green, 8. Leeson Ah Mau, 9.Wayde Egan, 10. Lachlan Burr, 11. Elisea Katoa, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Adam Blair

Interchange: 14. Kodi Nikorima, 15. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 16. Isaiah Papali'i, 17. King Vuniyayawa

Reserves: 18. Karl Lawton, 20. Hayze Perham, 21. Leivaha Pulu, 22. Adam Tuimavave-Gerrard

SuperCoach analysis: Cheapie Eliesa Katoa has been named to start and after pumping out 51 points in 51 minutes in Round 1 he could be the cheapie we all need. Isaiah Papali'i is the man who makes way shifting to the bench. The supremely named King Vuniyayawa has been named in the 17.

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Bailey Simonsson, 3. Jarrod Croker, 4. Curtis Scott, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. George Williams, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Josh Hodgson, 10. Dunamis Lui, 11. Corey Horsburgh, 12. Joe Tapine, 13. Corey Horsburgh

Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Iosia Soliola 17. Michael Oldfield

Reserves: 18. Sam Williams, 19. Ryan Sutton, 20. Harley Smith-Shields, 21. Tom Starling

SuperCoach analysis: Ricky Stuart plays it straight this week with Corey Horsburgh named at lock this week and Joe Tapine on an edge. Other than that the squad is the same as named for Round 1 though Ryan Sutton has been named in the extended squad and is a chance to come into the 17.

ROOSTERS V SEA EAGLES

Saturday, March 21, 5:30pm, Leichhardt Oval

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Brett Morris, 4. Joseph Manu, 5Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Kyle Flanagan, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Friend, 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11. Angus Crichton, 12. Mitchell Aubusson, 13. Victor Radley

Interchange: 14. Sam Verrills, 15. Isaac Liu, 16. Nat Butcher, 17. Lindsay Collins

Reserves: 18. Daniel Fifita, 19. Poasa Faamausili, 20. Lachlan Lam, 21. Asu Kepaoa

SuperCoach analysis: Angus Crichton (chest infection) returns in the back row in place of Sitili Tupouniua (knee). Winger Matt Ikuvalu (concussion) has been named and is set to play despite failing to finish. Boyd Cordner (workload) misses the squad but is due back next week.

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Brad Parker 4. Moses Suli 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Dylan Walker 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Danny Levi 10. Martin Taupau 11. Joel Thompson 12. Curtis Sironen 13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14. Lachlan Croker 15. Sean Keppie 16. Morgan Boyle 17. Haumole Olakau'atu

Reserves: 18. Toafofoa Sipley 19. Brendan Elliot 20. Tevita Funa 21. Zac Saddler

SuperCoach analysis: No changes to the 17 after an injury-free round. Taniela Paseka (ankle) is aiming for next week.

SHARKS V STORM

Saturday, March 21, 7:30pm, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy, 2.Sione Katoa, 3. Josh Morris, 4. Jesse Ramien, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Shaun Johnson, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Aaron Woods, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Wade Graham, 13. Jack Williams

Interchange: 14. Connor Tracey, 15. Braden Hamlin-Uele, 16. Tody Rudolf, 17. Scott Sorensen

Reserves: 18. Billy Magoulias, 19. Braydon Trindall, 20. Royce Hunt, 21. Josh Dugan

SuperCoach analysis: No changes for now, although Josh Dugan (knee) is lurking on the extended bench. Bronson Xerri (shoulder) will be given at least another week. Ronaldo Mulitalo (concussion) has been named and is expected to play.

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Marion Seve 4. Justin Olam 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Tui Kamikamica 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenny Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14. Tino Faasuamaleaui 15. Max King 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 17. Tom Eisenhuth

Reserves: 18. Harry Grant 19. Brenko Lee 20. Ryley Jacks 21. Darryn Schonig

SuperCoach analysis: No changes after a strong win over the Sea Eagles. Dale Finucane (head cut and concussion) is right to go. Brandon Smith (cheekbone) is aiming for next round.

TIGERS V KNIGHTS

Sunday, March 22, 4:05pm, Leichhardt Oval

Tigers: 1. Corey Thompson, 2. David Nofoaluma, 3. Joseph Leilua, 4. Adam Doueihi, 5. Robert Jennings, 6. Benji Marshall, 7. Josh Reynolds, 8. Josh Aloiai, 9. Billy Walters, 10. Alex Twal, 11. Luke Garner, 12. Luciano Leilua, 13. Elijah Taylor

Interchange: 14. Thomas Mikaele, 15. Paul Momirovski, 16. Zane Musgrove, 17. Chris Lawrence

Reserves: 18. Michael Chee Kam, 19. Oliver Clark, 20. Matthew Eisenhuth, 21. Tommy Talau

SuperCoach analysis: Paul Momirovski replaces Michael Chee Kam on the bench in the only change. Luke Brooks (calf) is aiming for Round 4. Moses Mbye (knee) is aiming for next week.

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Enari Tuala, 4. Gehamat Shibasaki, 5. Hymel Hunt, 6. Kurt Mann, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Jayden Brailey, 10. Daniel Saifiti, 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12. Mitchell Barnett, 13. Herman Ese'ese

Interchange: 14. Connor Watson, 15. Jacob Saifiti, 16. Tim Glasby, 17. Aidan Guerra

Reserves: 18. Pasami Saulo, 19. Starford To'a, 20. Mason Lino, 21. Sione Mata'utia

SuperCoach analysis: No changes to the 17 although Sione Mata'utia has been named on the extended bench as he aims to return from a pre-season ankle injury.

TITANS V EELS

Sunday, March 22, 6:05pm, CBUS Super Stadium

Titans: 1. Phillip Sami, 2. Anthony Don, 3. Kallum Watkins, 4. Brian Kelly, 5. Dale Copley, 6. Tyrone Roberts, 7. Ash Taylor, 8. Jarrod Wallace, 9. Mitch Rein, 10. Sam Lisone, 11.Kevin Proctor, 12. Bryce Cartwright, 13. Jai Arrow

Interchange: 14.Nathan Peats, 15. Jai Whitbread, 16. Tyrone Peachey, 17. Moeaki Fotuaika

Reserves: 18. Jaimin Jolliffe, 19. Sam Stone, 20. Shannon Boyd, 21 AJ Brimson

SuperCoach analysis: Brian Kelly starts at centre with Tyrone Peachey dropping to the bench. Moeaki Fotuaika (knee/wrist) returns from off-season surgery on the bench, replacing Jaiman Jolliffe. AJ Brimson and Shannon Boyd have been included in reserves as they aim to return from injury.

Eels: 1. Clint Gutherson, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Michael Jennings, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Blake Ferguson, 6. Dylan Brown, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9. Reed Mahoney, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Ryan Matterson, 13. Nathan Brown

Interchange: 14. Brad Takairangi, 15. Marata Niukore, 16. Kane Evans 17. Peni Terepo

Reserves: 18. David Gower, 19. Ray Stone, 20. Oregon Kaufusi, 21. George Jennings

SuperCoach analysis: No changes after a hard-fought but injury-free win over the Bulldogs.