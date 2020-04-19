NRL health checks will go beyond players

A general view of NRL headquarters in Sydney, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the NRL won't be given any "special arrangements" to aid their ambitious plans to return to action late next month. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

Players are expected to be asked to lodge daily health checks online of not only themselves but also those they live with as the NRL steps up biosecurity measures to protect the game amid its planned return on May 28.

The NRL's Project Apollo team is in the midst of finalising all the health and safety measures clubs and players must enact in a bid to return safely to the field. The checklist will be passed on to the club's this week - likely on Wednesday - after Project Apollo meets again.

Among the long list of precautions being considered will be for players to fill out an online wellness check - likely via an app - every day. After presenting a series of questions, the wellness check will deem if it is safe for players to train or play that day.

The answers will be sent straight to the NRL and potentially the players' individual clubs.

In a bid to further safeguard players and those around them, the players may be asked to fill out a health check of people they live with and come into daily contact with.

If there are any concerns, players will be ordered to stay away, self-isolate or, in severe cases, contact an ambulance.

The wellness check will be among a long list of biosecurity measures the game will introduce once players return to training as early as May 4.

Among the other measures being considered to minimise the risks of exposure to the coronavirus include:

*Blanket testing for coronavirus.

*Temperature checks as soon as players enter any training or match day facility. Checks could happen multiple times a day.

*Boots to be cleaned after every session.

*Hands washed as soon as they enter a facility.

*Venues to be sanitised before and after usage.

*Balls within matches and at training will continue to be cleaned during all breaks in play.

Anyone with flu-like symptoms will be automatically ordered to keep away.

The NRL is still focused on a May 28th return. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images.

The measures are yet to be signed off by the RLPA. The extreme health processes could remain in place until a vaccine for the coronavirus is found.

Project Apollo has been liaising with one of Australia's leading biochemical and weapons experts in a bid to ensure the players and community are safe when the competition resumes next month. The NRL has also been working with viral disease specialists.

