NRL confirms stadiums for 2020 season

The NRL has announced at least 56 games will be played in just six stadiums, forcing clubs to play home games on the road when the season restarts.

The NRL will be played out of just six venues until at least the end of round nine, with Sydney, Gosford, Brisbane, Townsville and Melbourne to host matches.

The league confirmed on Tuesday that Bankwest Stadium, Campbelltown and the Central Coast would be used in NSW, as well as Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, Townsville's new stadium and Melbourne's AAMI Park.

"Each venue requires customised infrastructure to meet our strict biosecurity requirements. We've adopted a phased approach for venues should restrictions be eased in the future,'" interim NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said.

"We've chosen three consolidated venues for clubs in and around Sydney to ensure there are no double headers at venues and in different parts of the region to meet the geographical challenges we face."

With at least seven rounds to be played in the set venues, it means at least 56 games will be squeezed into six stadiums.

The official draw for the remainder of the season will be revealed on Thursday - but the fixtures will only have official venues for the matches being played in the first nine rounds of the competition.

The Raiders are on the road.

The NRL has also revealed which of the six venues will be classified as the home ground venues for the 16 clubs:

Bankwest Stadium - Eels, Bulldogs, Rabbitohs, Sharks and Roosters

Campbelltown Stadium - Dragons, Tigers, Panthers, Raiders

Central Coast Stadium - Knights, Warriors, Sea Eagles

Suncorp Stadium - Broncos, Titans

QCB Stadium (Townsville) - Cowboys

AAMI Park - Melbourne

The season resumes on Thursday, May 28, with an opening blockbuster between the undefeated Broncos and Eels in Brisbane.

REVISED NRL DRAW FOR ROUND THREE

May 28, Thursday

Brisbane vs Parramatta, 7.50pm

May 29, Friday

North Queensland vs Gold Coast, 6pm

Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney, 7.55pm

May 30, Saturday

Warriors vs St George Illawarra, 3pm

Cronulla vs Wests Tigers, 5.30pm

Melbourne vs Canberra, 7.35pm

May 31, Sunday

Penrith vs Newcastle, 4.05pm

Manly vs Canterbury, 6.30pm

REVISED NRL DRAW FOR ROUND FOUR

June 4, Thursday

Brisbane vs Sydney Roosters, 7.50pm

June 5, Friday

Penrith vs Warriors, 6pm

Melbourne vs South Sydney, 7.55pm

June 6, Saturday

Parramatta vs Manly, 5.30pm

North Queensland vs Cronulla Sunday, 7.35pm

June 7, Sunday

Canberra vs Newcastle, 4.05pm

Gold Coast vs Wests Tigers, 6.30pm

June 8, Monday (Queen's Birthday Public Holiday):

Canterbury vs St George Illawarra, 4.05pm

- with AAP

Originally published as NRL confirms stadiums for 2020 season