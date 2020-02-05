Novice bakers surprise judges with ‘man cake’ creation

A PAIR of novice bakers have taken the Stanthorpe Show’s cooking section by surprise.

Liam Maag and Aya Scopelliti pulled out the bowls and whisks for the first time after opting to take part in the show’s ‘man cake’ section.

They pulled of a shock result.

Their cake, crafted to look like a steaming coffee mug, secured a second placing.

“To be honest I think we were a little bit pressured into it,” Mr Maag jokes.

“It was a last minute thing.

“We just slapped it together in an afternoon really. We just went with our guts.

“We thought good enough was just getting it in.

“The result was never in the cards,” he said.

They might have a new career path, joking they’ll follow the shows around now.

“Become a full time carnie … I reckon I’d be good for it,” Mr Maag said.

The pair who work in Lily’s Cafe, weren’t the only success stories from the business.

Colleagues, Sandy Rossington and Robyn Anderson, both had wins of their own.

They may have felt a little pressure to enter, with show representative and loyal Lily’s customer, Dee Booth ensuring they got their entries in.

“She said ‘are you putting your scones in the show?’ Ms Rossington said.

“I said ‘well no, haven’t thought about it’.

“She went to her car and came back with the forms and told us she’d pick them up 8.30am Thursday.

Robyn got a first place for an orange cake and second for a red velvet.

Sandy got second for her scones and she also entered gluten-free frijons.

“We did it for giggles but deep down you hope you do well,” Ms Rossington said.

Anyone keen to taste test creations from the foursome, all of Lily’s Cafe’s cakes and baked goods are made by the employees.