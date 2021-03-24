Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Notorious serial baby killer learns fate

24th Mar 2021 9:54 AM

 

A court has knocked back a last-ditch bid from jailed mother Kathleen Folbigg to contest her 2003 convictions for killing her four infant children.

The NSW Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday morning there was an "ample basis" for a recent inquiry to conclude there was no reasonable doubt surrounding Folbigg's guilt.

Folbigg was convicted in 2003 of murdering her babies Patrick, Sarah and Laura and of the manslaughter of her 19-day-old son Caleb in four separate incidents over a decade, starting in 1989.

She maintains her innocence.

In 2019 Justice Reginald Blanch heard an inquiry into Folbigg's convictions, considering whether new medical developments pointed to her exoneration.

He concluded the inquiry reinforced her guilt.

But Folbigg asked the Court of Appeal to review Justice Blanch's findings, saying he had made errors.

More Stories

child killer crime editors picks kathleen folbigg

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Family of four rescued from floodwaters

        Premium Content BREAKING: Family of four rescued from floodwaters

        News Emergency services were called to the scene just outside Warwick, where an adult and three children were stranded.

        Emergency flood alert: Thousands told to be ready to move

        Premium Content Emergency flood alert: Thousands told to be ready to move

        Weather Emergency flood alert issued for northern parts of Gold Coast

        Skyrocketing Storm King levels bring 12 months’ supply

        Premium Content Skyrocketing Storm King levels bring 12 months’ supply

        News ‘The best rain in 20 years’ sends dam levels across the Southern Downs soaring, but...

        Farmers delighted as dams fill for first time in years

        Premium Content Farmers delighted as dams fill for first time in years

        News ‘Rain is one of those things that uplifts our soul’: Stanthorpe residents overjoyed...