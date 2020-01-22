Notorious cancer con’s rude awakening

Cancer con artist Belle Gibson had not paid a cent towards a six-figure fine for duping Aussies. This morning she had a reality check.

Notorious cancer fraudster Belle Gibson has had her home raided and her assets seized as part of an attempt to recoup a six-figure fine.

The Victorian sheriff's office executed a warrant on her Northcote home this morning as the stand-off continued over her refusal to pay a fine of more than $500,000.

The 28-year-old has not paid a single cent towards the fine she incurred for faking terminal brain cancer to make a profit by duping Australians into believing she cured her condition with healthy eating.

The fine, handed down in September 2017, originally stood at $410,000 but that has now ballooned to more than $500,000 - including fines, interest and other penalties.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Consumer Affairs Victoria said: "Sheriff's Officers visited an address in Northcote today to execute a warrant of seizure and sale on items belonging to Ms Gibson.

Belle Gibson duped Aussies by claiming she beat brain cancer with healthy eating. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

"Consumer Affairs Victoria is committed to recovering the debt Ms Gibson owes the Victorian public and will continue to pursue Ms Gibson until it is repaid in full."

Gibson appeared in the Federal Court last year, where she claimed she was penniless and unable to afford paying the fine.

Despite the claim, the court heard she had been using a Sportsbet account and dealing with cryptocurrency.

The revelation that Gibson has a sports betting account came after her lawyer provided the court with two years worth of bank statements and other financial matters.

Under questioning from lawyer Elle Nikou Madalin, Gibson told the court she did not think cryptocurrency was "an asset or an investment".

"All of my cryptocurrency trading is available through my bank statements," Gibson said.

The court heard she had also been receiving Centrelink payments for the past two years and her friend who she lives with pays the rent at her Northcote home.

The self-described wellness guru, who lied about her terminal brain cancer diagnosis to dupe Australians out of more than $578,000, was found guilty of five breaches of consumer laws.

Gibson now owes over $500,000.

She made the money via The Whole Pantry cookbook and app after telling consumers she had been cured of cancer by healthy eating.

More than 300,000 sufferers made purchases from her before the fake cancer story emerged in 2015.

Although Gibson received hundreds of thousands of dollars from sales of her app and book, she only donated about $10,000 to charity.

Justice Debra Mortimer told Gibson in September she had a "relentless obsession with herself".

In November 2018, Justice Mortimer issued a warning to Gibson that failure to pay the penalty would make her liable for jail, property seizures or other punishment.

Earlier this year, A Current Affair revealed that Gibson treated herself to luxury trip to East Africa.

"Don't you think it's more important to be paying back that fine rather than going on an overseas trip?" a reporter asked Gibson upon her return to Australia. The then 27-year-old smirked and walked towards her car.

With Rohan Smith