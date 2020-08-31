Menu
Belal Saadallah Khazaal arrives in handcuffs at the NSW Supreme Court at King Street, Sydney for his sentencing hearing for his producing of a book knowing it could assist a terrorist act.
Belal Saadallah Khazaal arrives in handcuffs at the NSW Supreme Court at King Street, Sydney for his sentencing hearing for his producing of a book knowing it could assist a terrorist act.
Crime

Notorious Australian terrorist released from jail

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
31st Aug 2020 5:43 AM
One of Australia's most notorious terrorists is now a free man after completing a 12-year sentence for preparing a terrorist attack instructional manual.

Bilal Khazal from Sydney's southwest served nine years at Goulburn Supermax jail before being released from Silverwater Correctional Centre on Sunday.

The former baggage handler was convicted in 2009 for creating a manual which instructed terrorists about the ways to fight infidels.

 

Bilal Khazal was sentenced to 12 years in jail for preparing a terrorist manual.
Bilal Khazal was sentenced to 12 years in jail for preparing a terrorist manual.

 

His manual contained advice on how to kill people, including by using a remote-controlled bomb.
His manual contained advice on how to kill people, including by using a remote-controlled bomb.


It discussed assassination methods, including remote detonation of a device, letters containing biological hazards and booby tapping a car with an explosive device.

He had previously worked for Qantas but stopped in 1999. After this he worked as an unpaid journalist named "Call to Islam".

Originally published as Notorious Australian terrorist released from jail

