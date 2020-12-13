Man’s supernatural excuse for child porn

A CAIRNS man who had child porn material during a one-year period said it was part of his research about "family spirits" involved in sexual activities because the spirits were persecuting him, a court has heard.

Glen Jacob Walter Brown, 48, pleaded guilty in Cairns District Court on Friday to one count each of possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access pornographic material.

The court heard that Brown had eight photos and 28 videos of young girls on his iPad and computer on three separate occasions during the 12 months to September 2017.

Cairns man Glen Jacob Walter Brown, 48, pleaded guilty to two child porn offences on Friday. PICTURE: FILE



Psychiatric assessments found that Brown suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and accessed the material to research his theory that those persecuting him were involved in child exploitation material.

His partner had seen him viewing the materials a number of times.

On one occasion, she asked him about the material to which he replied: "It's not what you think".

The court also heard he had been "secretive" and lied to two police officers during interviews.

Brown, whom the mental health court previously found was fit to stand trial, has had mental health issues since he was a teen when he started hearing voices but had been treated only recently.

Judge Brad Farr sentenced Brown to two years probation without conviction, saying: "It's quite apparent you knew that accessing such material was inappropriate - that's the only inference which one can draw from your behaviours and denials to your partner."

However, the judge said there were exceptional circumstances because of Brown's chronic mental health issues, which assessments found had a causal link with the offending.

He also considered Brown's lack of criminal history and said there was no sexual motivation in accessing the material.

"You've been given a chance to show you can do the right thing," he said.

Judge Farr also imposed a $1000 good behaviour bond.

Crown prosecutor Claudia Georgouras acknowledged the mental health issues but said the offending was protracted despite him knowing his partner had seen the material.

Defence barrister Rochelle Logan said there were exceptional circumstances because her client had a "delusional belief system about mind control causing him to access the material".

Originally published as 'Not what you think': Cairns man's supernatural excuse for child porn