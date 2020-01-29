‘Not true’: LNP candidate refutes blow-in claims

The LNP candidate for Currumbin Laura Gerber has said she will reach out to Jann Stuckey despite the incumbent MP's stinging remarks on national radio this morning.

Announced as LNP candidate for the seat last night, Ms Gerber has also refuted claims from the MP that she was a "blow-in" who had only moved into the electorate five months earlier.

"That's actually not true," Ms Gerbber said.

"We moved down in January so my daughter could start school, January last year."

She did however admit that she had not yet made an attempt to speak with Ms Stuckey.

"I haven't, I really hope to be able to talk to her but I haven't had the opportunity to talk with her yet," she said.

"I want to follow in her footsteps and continue her good work."

LNP leader Deb Frecklington and candidate for the seat of Currumbin Laura Gerber speak at a press conference. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.

Ms Stuckey this morning slammed the LNP for choosing Ms Gerber, saying "they wanted a skirtm, any skirt will do".

Ms Gerbber said she believed Ms Stuckey's comments will have no effect on her campaign.

"I don't think it is about that," Ms Gerber said.

"My campaign is about the people of Currumbin, my campaign is about making sure I am a voice for them."

Despite reports of anger in the branch for bypassing the usual candidate selection criteria, Ms Frecklington said Ms Gerbber was "overwhelming welcomed"

Mr Frecklington confirmed the candidate had put her application into the LNP in December and had thus far only attended one branch meeting - the one announcing Ms Gerbber's candidacy last night.

"We need to remember the circumstances surrounding the early retirement of the current member," Ms Frecklington said.

Outgoing Currumbin MP Jann Stuckey. Picture: David Clark.

Ms Gerbber also confirmed she has only recently joined the party, saying she submitted her application "late last year".

"I am not a career politician, I am a successful professional but I have always, my beliefs and values have always aligned with the LNP," she said.

"I think that this is something, it has always been my party."

Despite not running for preselection or being a long term member of the branch, the lawyer and mum of two said she did believe her sudden selection was appropriate.

"I did go through a process, I was vetted and I put in my application before Jann Stuckey announced her resignation," Ms Gerbber said.

"I went through the full vigorous vetting process so I have been through a preselection process."

LNP leader Deb Frecklington and candidate for the seat of Currumbin Laura Gerber speak at the press conference. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.

Ms Frecklington trod carefully when asked to respond to claims about internal bullying levelled by Ms Stuckey.

"I just want to caviat all of this with I am very conscious that Jann has just recently announced her retirement outlining her struggles with mental health issues," she said.

"I am very very conscious of not trying and not making a bigger issue out of this, because we need to think about Jann in these circumstances."

"Everyone knows that bullying is not ok. I'm a mum of three girls we talk about it all the time.

"I know it is not ok, we know as a party it is not ok."