NOT TO MISS: Events around the Granite Belt

WHAT’S ON: The Granite Belt is full of unmissable events this weekend.

WHAT’S ON: The Granite Belt is full of unmissable events this weekend.

THE Granite Belt has been a hub of activity for the past three months, as Queenslanders get out and explore the state.

Events threatened by strict COVID-19 regulations have found their feet, with necessary safety measures implemented for the public’s safety.

This weekend is no different, with events kicking off tomorrow morning around the region.

From markets, open mic nights and even sport, there plenty not to miss this weekend.

Seasonal Feast farmers markets

Top up your fresh fruit and vegetable supplies at the farmers market in Stanthorpe Piazza.

Locally grown produce will be on offer, as well as honey cultivated in the region.

WHEN: Tomorrow, from 8am

WHERE: Stanthorpe Piazza, Maryland St

COST: Free

Little Theatre Co’s open mic night

Looking for a place to test out your latest song or poem? Stanthorpe Little Theatre Co’s open mic night is the place for you.

The inclusive space is looking for singers, poets, wordsmiths, stand up comedians, dancers and performers to hone their craft.

Junior artists will also get the chance to perform, with the theatre designating 30 minutes to those under 18.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm

WHERE: 20 Connor St, Stanthorpe

COST: $5 entry fee for performers and audience members

The determined Stanthorpe United Redbacks are searching for their second victory over USQ this season.

Redbacks’ hunt for victory

If you’re looking for something to do late on Saturday afternoon, make the trip up the New England Highway and support the Stanthorpe United Redbacks on their quest for victory.

Up against the tough USQ, the Redbacks will be looking to 2-0 against the form side and retain their top of the table position.

WHEN: Saturday, kick-off at 5pm

WHERE: Queens Park, Warwick

COST: Free

Market in the Mountains

The monthly markets are making their return to the Stanthorpe Showgrounds this Sunday.

Offering up handcrafted goods and food, the markets will also showcase Stanthorpe’s Historic Vehicle and Machinery Group cars.

WHEN: Sunday, from 8am

WHERE: Stanthorpe Showgrounds

COST: Free

Off and racing at Carnell Raceway

If motorsports are more your speed, head out to Carnell Raceway this Sunday for a drag racing event not to be missed.

Stanthorpe and District Sporting Car Club will hold the monthly test and tune, with a potential afternoon shootout – if there are enough competitors.

Anyone looking to get involved in full throttle racing is encouraged to head trackside, with no limitations on the cars involved.

WHEN: Sunday, gates open at 8am with racingfrom 10am

WHERE: Carnell Raceway, Rifle Range Road, Stanthorpe

COST: Free