Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An iPhone displays the CovidSafe app released by the Australian government on Tuesday, April 29, 2020. The app traces every person running the app who has been in contact with other app users who has tested positive for coronavirus in the previous few weeks. The automation of coronavirus contact tracing seeks to allow the easing of restrictions in Australia. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
An iPhone displays the CovidSafe app released by the Australian government on Tuesday, April 29, 2020. The app traces every person running the app who has been in contact with other app users who has tested positive for coronavirus in the previous few weeks. The automation of coronavirus contact tracing seeks to allow the easing of restrictions in Australia. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
Technology

‘Not particularly useful’: COVIDsafe app no help in CQ case

Jack Evans
18th May 2020 1:29 PM | Updated: 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The COVIDsafe tracing app will likely have little use in the tracing efforts of the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre nurse, according to Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young who described the app as "not particularly useful".

The latest Rockhampton case is one of 42 statewide where authorities have not been able to establish an epidemiological link, meaning it is not known where, how or who the virus was contracted from.

A general view of the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre in Rockhampton, Queensland, Saturday, May 16, 2020. North Rockhampton Nursing Centre is in lockdown after a nurse at the facility tested positive for coronavirus. (AAP Image/Levi Appleton)
A general view of the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre in Rockhampton, Queensland, Saturday, May 16, 2020. North Rockhampton Nursing Centre is in lockdown after a nurse at the facility tested positive for coronavirus. (AAP Image/Levi Appleton)

She said it was not known whether the enrolled nurse at the centre had downloaded the app and low signup rates had otherwise rendered it currently ineffective.

"We don't know when people have the COVIDsafe app because it's such confidential, private information.

"I don't know about that particular enrolled nurse and we will find that out but at this stage it's not particularly useful because we know across the whole country the number it's only around 6 million.

"That's not enough."

Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young give an update on the COVID-19 cases
Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young give an update on the COVID-19 cases

Dr Young said that it was important that every single Queenslander downloaded the app.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus covidsafe dr jeannette young north rockhampton nursing centre
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snake catcher reveals Granite Belt hotspots

        premium_icon Snake catcher reveals Granite Belt hotspots

        News Final call-outs are flooding in as the snake season inches closer to standby.

        EXPLAINED: How schools will change due to COVID-19

        premium_icon EXPLAINED: How schools will change due to COVID-19

        Education Queensland schools to reopen for all students starting May 25

        Business owners delighted as doors open again

        premium_icon Business owners delighted as doors open again

        News Things are beginning to look up for tourism operators in the region as businesses...

        COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        Council News Everything you need to know about what’s been happening in council chambers.