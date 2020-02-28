’Not about being heroes’: National day to thank our fireys

Allan Unold, Garry Tutt and Shaun Kelley from the Sugarloaf Rural Fire Brigade on Red Balloon Day. Photo: Matthew Purcell

TODAY marks a national day to say thanks to our selfless fireys.

Red Balloon Day is held annually on February 28, the last official day of summer.

This year particularly, there’s even more reason to give thanks to rural and urban crews after a tumultuous period blighted by fires.

Several homes were lost in Stanthorpe in early September, when a blaze took off near Amiens Road.

“The support from the community that we’ve had has been really terrific,” Garry Tutt from the Sugarloaf Rural Fire Brigade said.

“We’re here for the community and to get the acknowledgment we have from them has been fantastic.

“It has sometimes even become a bit of an embarrassment because we’ve received a lot of donations for our use.

“We’re really amazed by the response.

“It’s almost been a coming of age for us because over the years we’ve kind of been considered a second rate bunch of old people and young people,” Mr Tutt said.

If there’s been one positive to take from the blazes in recent months, it’s seeing volunteer numbers grow.

“I’ve noticed the interest in people joining brigades has gone through the roof,” Mr Tutt said.

“We have to be careful on that one – a lot may have joined to be a so-called fire hero.

“It’s nothing to do with being a hero.”

While camaraderie is a big part of being a firey, there’s also those close-calls and near death experiences.

“There’s always those minutes of sheer terror. The times where you really do have to keep your head together.

“Hence why we do have to keep watch on new people. The last thing we need is people gung-hoing about the place.”

While summer has technically come to an end and the region has seen rain, there’s still risk looking ahead.

“It doesn’t take much time for things to dry out. We have to remain aware.

“The problem we have is the ground underneath is wet and springy and there’s nothing worse than having a twin cab fire truck bogged to the axels.

“It’s all part of the fun and games. With the climate change it’s all up in the air now,” Mr Tutt said.