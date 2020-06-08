‘Not a surprise’: QCWA president addresses branch closure

THE state president of the Queensland Country Women’s Association has moved to clear the air following news Friday afternoon the Stanthorpe branch would be abruptly shut down.

QCWA president Christine King says the closure wasn’t out of the blue and that discussions had been going on for years now.

“We’ve been trying to work with the ladies the last three years now to get things up and running,” Ms King said.

“It just hasn’t proved effective.”

Ms King said the branch had gone through a myriad of problems before the decision was made.

“We reached a point where there wasn’t enough office bearers to continue to fulfil the roles in governance with the association.

“There was also the fact there’d been very few rentals of the hall. There’s lots of costs in running the building. Just the insurance alone is quite large.

“We tried all sorts of solutions. It wasn’t sudden at all.”

Ms King said there’s a chance the branch could operate again in the future, but some changes needed to occur.

Mayor Vic Pennisi, Stanthorpe QCWA president Rae Baudouin, division president Jackie Harvey and Stanthorpe vice president Joyce Bell.

She suggested they needed to attract more members, both new and younger.

“Our goodwill is still there,” Ms King said.

“We need younger women to join across all of border division.

“We had a situation where a branch in the Bayside area got down to four members and we eventually had to put an ad in the paper saying it’d be closing.

“Then all these people came out of the woodwork.

“Now the ball is back in Stanthorpe’s court.”

Ms King said she doesn’t want the public to think the QCWA doesn’t care for the Granite Belt community.

“We shouldn’t be painted as an organisation who doesn’t care. We care. We care immensely.”

Member for Southern Downs James Lister said he’d do what he could to turn the situation around.

“I was saddened and disappointed by the news of the closure of the QCWA Stanthorpe Branch and their historic Clara Ellwell Tea Rooms,” Mr Lister said.

“They have been a much beloved part of Stanthorpe life for generations.

“Many people have come to me to express their sadness and surprise at the sudden closure, and as our local member and a “Friend of the QCWA” attached to the Stanthorpe Branch, I am happy to help in any way I can to see the branch and the tea rooms opened again.

“I will be writing to the state president of the QCWA to offer my help and a financial contribution to see if anything can be done to get the Stanthorpe QCWA up and running again.”

Former member Carol Clark said the closure came as a shock.

‘The Stanthorpe Branch of CWA had far reaching effects on many members of this community.

“I fear for the health and wellbeing for those that found comfort in the rooms in Victoria St,” Ms Clark said.

Stanthorpe branch members have been advised not to speak about the closure at this point in time.