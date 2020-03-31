‘Not a priority’: Another event unlikely to proceed

The Stanthorpe Campdraft in May looks certain to be postponed.

The Stanthorpe Campdraft in May looks certain to be postponed.

BARRING some kind of miracle, Stanthorpe's annual May campdraft is set to be the latest casualty of COVID-19.

With more than 1000 riders and spectators anticipated, the organising committee says, at this stage, the event from May 8-10 will have to be postponed.

"At this stage I would say it'll be postponed until later in the year at the earliest," Stanthorpe Campdraft and Rodeo Committee president Clint McErvale said.

"With the drought still going I wasn't fully confident we'd get the cattle we needed anyway."

With the state borders shut and many of the event's competitors being drawn from NSW, Mr McErvale said that would have presented a hurdle as well.

"The president of the ACA (Australian Campdraft Association) said that campdrafts are not a priority right now and people need to look after themselves."

Campdraft and Rodeo subcommittee secretary Paula Boatfield said even if things change and they do get the green light, the time in which to organise the event would be too minimal.

"The ACA intend to review things at the end of April," Mrs Boatfield said.

"If they say you can go ahead then, realistically it'd be a hard task for us to run a campdraft eight days later.

"We were due to have a meeting tomorrow night but we've had to cancel that," she said.