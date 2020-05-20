North Queensland man charged after alleged shooting
Police have charged a North Queensland man after a gun was allegedly fired into a unit yesterday morning.
Emergency services were called to a property in Fouth Avenue, Mount Isa, after reports of a disturbance outside the address
When police arrived residents them the man had fled the address in a vehicle.
Police executed a search warrant on a Richmond motel as a result of information received where the man was located.
It will be alleged officers found a revolver style handgun and ammunition inside.
A 35-year-old Townview man will appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today charged with threatening violence - discharge firearms.
