Noble St residents will hold a dawn service ‘march’ on Anzac Day.
Noble ‘march’ for a noble cause

Matthew Purcell
22nd Apr 2020 1:13 PM
SOME Stanthorpe residents have come up with a noble way to mark an important day.

On Anzac Day, this Saturday, residents along Noble St will stand outside their houses as a ‘march’ parades by.

The idea, pulled together by residents of the street Jo Peterson and Frank Maugeri, has so far garnered a positive reaction from their neighbours.

“We have to stress it is just for our own street,” Mr Maugeri said.

“Because of coronavirus and the restrictions we do not want anybody else turning up.”

Instead they’re encouraging other streets to hold a similar ceremony.

“We put it on Facebook and we’ve had so many people commenting saying they wish their street were doing something,” Mr Maugeri said.

The Stanthorpe RSL employee said it was their way of showing ‘they do care and respect the Anzac tradition”.

Mr Maugeri will do a solo drum tap march down Noble St, with Ms Peterson carrying an Australian flag behind him.

“Following that we’ll do a welcoming to the Noble St neighbourhood, have a minute silence, play the Last Post over loud speakers, we might do a prayer and finish up with a song,” he said.

It’ll start from 5.45am. They’ll do it again from 10.30-11am.

“We ask that people come out with a candle lit.”

The pair have dropped letters in every Noble St mailbox letting people know what’s planned.

“The people we’ve spoken to have been positive and said they’d get involved,” Mr Maugeri said.

Stanthorpe Border Post

