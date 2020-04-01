NO VISITORS: Carramar closed to families

Villa Carramar will remain closed to families until at least April 30.

FAMILIES are being asked to remain patient after visitation to Stanthorpe’s aged care facility was cut off.

Churches of Christ in Queensland, operators of Stanthorpe’s Villa Carramar, say it was a tough but necessary decision to protect against COVID-19.

“For the protection of our residents and staff from COVID-19, Churches of Christ in Queensland no longer permits visitors to our residential aged care services, including Stanthorpe Aged Care Service,” company CEO Gary Edwards said.

The cessation of visitation will remain in place until at least April 30. when it will be reviewed.

“We understand this will be a difficult announcement for families,” Mr Edwards said.

“However, this decision was made following widespread requests and feedback from our residents, resident families, resident GPs and staff.

“We are taking many positive steps to enable families to remain connected to their loved ones during these unprecedented times.

“This includes implementing online and telephone strategies to increase the technological ability of residents to connect with their loved ones.”

Doctors and other essential health professionals will continue to be able to visit.

Visitors will also be permitted on compassionate grounds to support residents at end of life. These visitors must comply with visitor restrictions including: must not have been overseas in the past 14 days; must not have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days; must not be displaying symptoms of illness; visits must be short, in the resident room and with no more than two people at time; after 1 May, all visitors must have been immunised with the 2020 influenza vaccination.

“Following the Queensland Government directive on resident movements, residents are unable to leave the service unless for essential appointments or to receive emergency health care,” Mr Edwards said.

“Should a family member wish to take a resident out, the resident will be unable to return until the regulation has been lifted.

“At this stage, the regulation is in place until May 19.

“I sincerely thank our Stanthorpe Aged Care residents and their families for their understanding and patience during these uncertain times.”

According to Mr Edwards, Churches of Christ in Queensland does not have any current confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents or staff.