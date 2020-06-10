NO VACANCY: Tourist dollar travels back to the Granite Belt

THE Granite Belt is the place to be as accommodation operators boast about their first fully booked weekend since travel restrictions shut down the tourism industry in March.

The phone hasn't stopped ringing at the Boulevard Motel since Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the early lift of the travel lockdown on June 1.

Operator Kate Henderson said as the reservation books began to fill again, relief was restored and normality had returned.

"Everyone is on the move again," Ms Henderson said.

"Naturally when restrictions eased the phones started up again."

She said bookings were looking promising for this weekend and next weekend, with things starting to slow down in the last weekend of the month.

"We are all feeling relieved that things are starting to open back up again - we all like to be able to pay our bills," she said.

As for Murray Gardens Cottages & Motel, manager Kelly Moore said the increase in visitors was nothing short of positive.

"People are coming from all over the place," she said.

"They love coming down for the cold and to experience the winter weather. Because the borders are still closed and people can't get into New South Wales, this is the closest they can get to the cold."

She said rooms went from empty to booked out in a matter of days.

"It is very encouraging," she said.

"Around the school holidays and the next couple of weekends is when we are really busy.

"We are looking forward to plenty of people visiting the community."

While the relaxed restrictions are positive for some, they seem to have an opposite effect on others.

"After this weekend it slows right off," one tourism operator said.

"It just seems to be a little hit."

They said the biggest problem they currently faced was the requirements that came with being allowed to operate again.

"We aren't allowed to open up to 100 per cent because you are only allowed to have 20 people in one room or four people per square metre.

"We have actually had two cancellations because people can't get into any wineries or find somewhere to eat because they are all booked out.

"It's difficult when you have all these people in the town and there is nowhere for them to eat."

Stage three of relaxed restrictions will allow a maximum of 100 people in public spaces and homes from July 13.