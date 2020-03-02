Menu
Stanthorpe Police will be keeping a watchful eye over festival activities this weekend.
News

No tolerance: Police warn festival-goers ahead of main weekend

Matthew Purcell
2nd Mar 2020 3:50 PM
FESTIVAL goers at Apple and Grape’s main days are being warned that police will be out in force.

Behaviour across the opening weekend has been praised, with Stanthorpe Police calling on the public to continue their good behaviour this weekend.

“Obviously we have planning in place and people can expect to see police from a number of areas attending Stanthorpe this weekend,” Stanthorpe Senior Sergeant Gerard Brady said.

“Officers from the state traffic task force, the random drug testing unit and obviously a number of officers from Warwick Patrol Group will be assisting us,” Sen Sgt Brady said.

He’s hoping the public replicate 2018, where there were few incidents of note to report from the Apple and Grape Festival.

“It was really quite good to be honest. We were happy with the general behaviour.

“Hopefully we’ll see the same.”

With this Friday, Saturday and Sunday including live music and the Food and Wine Fiesta at Weeroona Park, Sen Sgt Brady said they won’t tolerate alcohol-fuelled incidents.

“We’ll be taking a zero tolerance approach … especially with alcohol related violence.

“Have a good time, but be mindful of your behaviour and consumption of alcohol.

“Last festival we had really good collaboration between police and the organisers and it’s something we want to keep going,” he said.

