Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Deklan Gilmartin in Cairns earlier this month.
Deklan Gilmartin in Cairns earlier this month.
News

‘No stone left unturned’ in search for fatal crash cause

Jessica Cook
28th Jul 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NO STONE will be left unturned.

That is the message from police as they investigate the crash that killed 29-year-old Deklan Gilmartin on Sunday.

Mr Gilmartin was one of four people in a 4WD when it rolled several times before landing upright at 7am on the eastern beach, about 1.5km north of Eli Creek at Fraser Island.

He was driving the car when it crashed.

All passengers were Australian residents in their 20s.

The two men on the passenger side of the 4WD were flown to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The third passenger in the back seat behind the driver was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He is in a serious but stable condition.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Maryborough patrol Inspector Tony Clowes said the Forensic Crash Unit was yet to established what caused the crash.

"It is early days but a full report will be prepared for the Coroner," he said.

"There will be no stone left unturned in determining the cause of this accident.

"At this time it is too early to know if driver behaviour or speed were a factor."

Insp Clowes said the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and he did not believe seatbelts were a contributing factor.

More Stories

Show More
fatal crash fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Stanthorpe’s drink/drug driving offenders

        premium_icon NAMED: Stanthorpe’s drink/drug driving offenders

        News Here are those who fronted court today for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

        Man accused of raping woman during drug deal

        premium_icon Man accused of raping woman during drug deal

        News The Southern Downs man is accused of sexually assaulting the woman after supplying...

        Mother calls taxi driver ‘dog c--t’ after spat between kids

        premium_icon Mother calls taxi driver ‘dog c--t’ after spat between kids

        News The woman got drunk before menacing the man through a series of abusive phone...

        ‘Unsophisticated’ eBay scam unravelled

        premium_icon ‘Unsophisticated’ eBay scam unravelled

        News The Stanthorpe man said the ‘stupid and foolish’ plot was out of desperation to...