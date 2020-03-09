NO SOLUTION: Decommisioned facility still has no future

Old Carramar site still hasn’t found a use since closing in March 2018.

A FULL two year’s after the doors were shut at the old Carramar site, no progress has been made to find a use for the facility.

The old Carramar Hostel closed its doors and stopped operating in March 2018, with operations shifted to a brand new multi-million facility on Alice St.

Owner’s, Churches of Christ in Queensland, transitioned all staff and residents across to their new Villa Carramar site, but the question over what to do with the site still remains unanswered.

Since closing, Churches of Christ in Queensland have maintained that discussions have gone on with Southern Downs Regional Council and the Queensland Government.

But no solution has been found for one of Stanthorpe’s biggest facilities, that lies dormant and unused in the heart of town.

“Churches of Christ in Queensland is in active discussions with a number of parties regarding the future use of the old Carramar Hostel site on College Road,” Gary Edwards, Chief Executive Officer, Churches of Christ in Queensland said.

Much like the old Carramar site, the closed Stanthorpe Nursing Home, not owned by Churches of Christ, still hasn’t found a new use. The site sits dormant and overgrown in the middle of town.

“Since closing the old Carramar Hostel facility in March 2018, the building has been decommissioned, existing residents and staff relocated to the Stanthorpe Aged Care Service on Alice Street.

“Since its closure we have actively engaged with community representatives from local council and other agencies to glean their ideas about the future use of the site.

“This has been an ongoing process and we continue to work through a range of options.

“We are hopeful a suitable outcome will be finalised in the near future.

“Regardless of the future use of the site, a longer-term plan requiring considerable investment and support will be required.”

Southern Downs Regional Council did not say what discussions have taken place to date.

“Council is not in a position to provide comment due to the caretaker provisions,” an SDRC spokesperson said.