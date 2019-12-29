NO REJECTS HERE: Shoppers charmed by first-time worker

DOING SOMETHING RIGHT: Katrina and Nicholas Rickard show off their smiles.

DOING SOMETHING RIGHT: Katrina and Nicholas Rickard show off their smiles.

THE sweet smile of young retail worker Nicholas Rickard was a welcome beacon of hope to frenzied Warwick Christmas shoppers this year, earning him a much deserved shout-out on The Daily News Facebook page.

At a time when retail workers are run off their feet, Nicholas “kept going like a trooper,” spreading Christmas cheer to each and every customer that walked into the Rose City Shoppingworld Reject Shop.

In the three days Lisa Weatherley visited the store she witnessed Nicholas serving lines that stretched far into the shopping aisles.

“He was so well mannered and efficient,” Ms Weatherley said.

“And it was all done with a smile.”

SERVICE WITH A SMILE: Reject shop employee Nicholas Rickard.

Ms Weatherley’s sentiments were echoed by a number of other shoppers, all of whom agreed the 15-year-old’s presence helped them through the hectic holiday period.

Their comments came as a pleasant surprise to Nicholas and his mother, Katrina Rickard.

“He’s always been a people person and he has a certain knack with people,” Ms Rickard said.

“But I was still quite shocked to see all of the comments!

“It’s good to know that you’ve done something right.”

As the eldest of seven children, Nicholas needed to get his first job so he could start buying himself little luxuries like video games and experience what life would be like outside of school.

Ms Rickard simply encouraged Nicholas to be himself, and he quickly learned that his easy smile was the key to winning over customers.

“It can be hard sometimes and I’m still learning, but if I just keep smiling, lots of people will like me,” Nicholas said.

“If you don’t smile, people might think you’re not a nice person, so it’s important.

“It feels really good when customers leave feeling happy and excited!”

Ms Rickard said she was proud to see how her son’s first foray into the working world had matured him.

“He’s really changed since he’s been working,” she said.

“He’s more responsible, he’s more mature and he just respects everyone.”