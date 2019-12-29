Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DOING SOMETHING RIGHT: Katrina and Nicholas Rickard show off their smiles.
DOING SOMETHING RIGHT: Katrina and Nicholas Rickard show off their smiles.
News

NO REJECTS HERE: Shoppers charmed by first-time worker

Bianca Hrovat
29th Dec 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE sweet smile of young retail worker Nicholas Rickard was a welcome beacon of hope to frenzied Warwick Christmas shoppers this year, earning him a much deserved shout-out on The Daily News Facebook page.

At a time when retail workers are run off their feet, Nicholas “kept going like a trooper,” spreading Christmas cheer to each and every customer that walked into the Rose City Shoppingworld Reject Shop.

In the three days Lisa Weatherley visited the store she witnessed Nicholas serving lines that stretched far into the shopping aisles.

“He was so well mannered and efficient,” Ms Weatherley said.

“And it was all done with a smile.”

SERVICE WITH A SMILE: Reject shop employee Nicholas Rickard.
SERVICE WITH A SMILE: Reject shop employee Nicholas Rickard.

Ms Weatherley’s sentiments were echoed by a number of other shoppers, all of whom agreed the 15-year-old’s presence helped them through the hectic holiday period.

Their comments came as a pleasant surprise to Nicholas and his mother, Katrina Rickard.

“He’s always been a people person and he has a certain knack with people,” Ms Rickard said.

“But I was still quite shocked to see all of the comments!

“It’s good to know that you’ve done something right.”

As the eldest of seven children, Nicholas needed to get his first job so he could start buying himself little luxuries like video games and experience what life would be like outside of school.

Ms Rickard simply encouraged Nicholas to be himself, and he quickly learned that his easy smile was the key to winning over customers.

“It can be hard sometimes and I’m still learning, but if I just keep smiling, lots of people will like me,” Nicholas said.

“If you don’t smile, people might think you’re not a nice person, so it’s important.

“It feels really good when customers leave feeling happy and excited!”

Ms Rickard said she was proud to see how her son’s first foray into the working world had matured him.

“He’s really changed since he’s been working,” she said.

“He’s more responsible, he’s more mature and he just respects everyone.”

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Riot breaks out at house party

      Riot breaks out at house party
      • 29th Dec 2019 11:54 AM

      Top Stories

        Ballandean Estate releases Fiano, a great Italian white

        premium_icon Ballandean Estate releases Fiano, a great Italian white

        News Fiano is a luscious lighter-bodied alternative for wine lovers wanting to try something new

        Fireys on high alert as severe storms predicted

        premium_icon Fireys on high alert as severe storms predicted

        News Fireys are on high alert as the Bureau of Meteorology predict severe storms for...

        AND THE WINNER IS: Stanthorpe’s cutest baby revealed

        premium_icon AND THE WINNER IS: Stanthorpe’s cutest baby revealed

        News Stanthorpe’s cutest babies revealed, check out which bubs came in first, second and...

        Drunk dad on way to daycare one of charges at holiday start

        premium_icon Drunk dad on way to daycare one of charges at holiday start

        News A dad was pulled over for drink-driving while picking up his kids