No probe into claims about interference with Pell case

The corruption watchdog says there isn’t sufficient evidence to warrant investigation into allegations Vatican funds were used to interfere in George Pell case

The state's corruption watchdog has found it cannot further investigate allegations Vatican funds were used to interfere in the prosecution of Cardinal George Pell.

The Independent Broad-Based Anti-Corruption Commission stated it had received information based on media reports alleging the money was relayed to individuals in support of the case against Cardinal Pell.

"IBAC has reviewed the information and found the threshold to commence inquiries or an investigation was not met. This matter would only be further considered if any additional, credible information is received relevant to IBAC's jurisdiction," a statement said.

"The provision of a media report to IBAC without further substance is unlikely, in most cases, to be sufficient to initiate an investigation."

Victoria Police last month said it was not investigating the allegations after receiving information from Austrac, the national financial system watchdog.

The force said it received nothing to indicate suspicious activity in the big money transfers.

"They (Austrac) have not advised Victoria Police of any suspicious activity related to these transactions," a Victoria Police statement said at the time.

"In the absence of any other evidence or intelligence Victoria Police has noted the advice from Austrac. We are not at this time conducting any further investigation."

