Police allege Dylan Alexander Wilson killed Aysha Baty in Nambour. Picture: Supplied.
Crime

No plea from Aysha Baty’s alleged murderer

Laura Pettigrew
30th Jan 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:17 AM
A man who police allege murdered Nambour woman Aysha Baty will remain behind bars until his next court date.

Dylan Alexander Wilson was charged with killing the 31 year old in the early hours of August 22.

No bail for man charged with Coast woman's murder

'Love and bright light': Town reeling after Aysha's death

Detective Inspector Dave Drinnen previously told media that emergency crews arrived to find the woman's body beside Matthew St in Nambour with "abhorrent" injuries.

Mr Wilson's case was mentioned in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday.

He did not indicate a plea to one charge of murder.

His appearance was not required.

Magistrate Rod Madsen granted Mr Wilson his fifth adjournment.

The 34-year-old will be remanded in custody until March 5 when his matter is listed for a committal mention.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

