No one to be turned away as church commit funds

THE best is certainly coming out of our community as we continue to face and manage these challenging times.

The people of Vineyard Christian Church are wanting to do what they can to support the region’s people and have come up with a generous initiative.

“We saw that Mansara Hair was taking the initiative and doing a free back to school hair cut day for our community,” Pastor Jeremy Greening said.

“I made contact with the owner, Sara, and she advised how quickly the day had booked out and that demand was continuing.

“This meant that people would eventually need to be turned away.

“As a church we decided we just had to do something, not just to support those that will benefit from this assistance but also to support Mansara Hair who, with a heart to support our community, had already given up a day’s wage and salon running costs to host the first free hair cut day.

“It is important as a community that we support the businesses that are supporting us so we just had to step up and match the generosity of the salon by providing a second day at our churches expense,” Ps Greening said.

To find our more about the extra free haircut day on Thursday, January 23, phone Mansara Hair on 4681 0080.