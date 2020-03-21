‘No-one in their living memory’: Courts prepare for the unknown

NOT GRINDING TO A HALF: Phillip Crook said the Warwick Court was eager to keep things running as normal as possible amid the virus.

A WARWICK lawyer says he’s never seen a judicial upheaval of the magnitude caused by the coronavirus during his 45-year career.

Barrister Phillip Crook, who was admitted to the bar in 1975, said he couldn’t be certain how it was going to “pan out” amid a Legal Aid Queensland suspension of face-to-face duty lawyer services.

“Somebody said to me, ‘remember when AIDS hit, we used to have masks and throwaway gloves’, but it depended where you were,” he said.

“Brisbane may have taken major precautions, but not in the country.

“No-one in their living memory has seen it, the last major one had to be the Spanish flu (in 1918).”

Appearing in Stanthorpe this week, Mr Crook said hygiene precautions were taken, including using different rooms to clients and entering from an alternate door.

Further directives would be made on Monday after a statewide conference call.

Each district has a regional magistrate who will issue their own directions but Mr Crook said it was unlikely the region’s courts would come to a halt and he would do what he could to

“keep the wheels rolling”.

“It would be stupid to stop. The prisons will get full and all sorts of things will occur that shouldn’t occur,” he said.

One pressing concern for Mr Crook was the state of courtroom technology, which he called a “puzzle the courts are trying to work out right now”.

“It’s not that easy from a video link: Stanthorpe has a very bad set-up and only allows one phone call at a time so we couldn’t get a solicitor and client appearing from home at the same time.”

“But the system’s not going to grind to halt, we’ve been doing it for years, I just think it will be with more phones and videos and maybe we need to buy that technology.”